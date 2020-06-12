Sector 16 chemist’s four kin, two workplace contacts also found infected

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 02:45 IST

The chain of Covid-19 infection, which was first detected after a chemist shop owner’s son tested positive, has spread to six more people, taking Chandigarh’s tally to 334 on Thursday.

There are 36 active cases in the city now.

Among the fresh positive cases are the 35-year-old chemist’s four family members. These include three females, aged five, 56 and 80, and a 60-year-old man. Another family contact has tested negative. All of them live in the same house in Sector 16.

Health authorities said the chemist’s parents, who are among those infected, had travelled to Sangrur in Punjab about 10 days back, which may be the source of infection.

Besides, two workplace contacts of the chemist — a 24-year-old man from Sector 16 and a 34-year-old man from Dhanas — were also found infected.

Earlier on Wednesday, their other workplace contact, a 34-year-old man belonging to Khuda Jassu, was found positive.

Meanwhile, four residents of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, were discharged from Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital, and shifted to Post Discharge Quarantine facility at Sood Dharamshala.

Those discharged include two males, aged 42 and 35, and two females, aged 18 and 19.

As many as 293 patients have been discharged so far, a recovery rate of 87.7%.