Seeking eight-hour shift, Chandigarh cop moves SC

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 20:18 IST

A head constable working with the Chandigarh police has moved a special leave petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court, seeking eight-hour shift for cops. Taking up the SLP, the apex court has issued a notice to Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.

Head constable Jagjeet Singh, thorough this SLP, had challenged the December 2019 order of Punjab and Haryana high court that dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Chandigarh Police and police heads of Punjab and Haryana to introduce eight-hour shift pattern in all police stations, along with weekly-offs, to ensure efficient and people-friendly policing.

Jagjeet Singh had demanded that the recommendations of the Bureau of Police Research and Development, 2006, whereby weekly-offs and fixed duty hours were recommended, be implemented.