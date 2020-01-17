e-paper
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Sports gradation row: Khemka writes to Haryana CM

Questions the composition of probe panel to look into the certificate issued to former Haryana sports director’s son

chandigarh Updated: Jan 17, 2020 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Raising question over the composition of the inquiry committee to look into the entitlement of sports gradation ‘Grade A’ awarded to international shooter Vishwajeet Singh, issued by his father Jagdeep Singh, the then director sports Haryana, IAS officer Ashok Khemka on Thursday wrote a letter to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Vishwajeet was selected for the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officer’s post on the basis of the certificate under the eligible sports person quota. The inquiry committee comprises director sports, principal secretary and a representative from the HPSC.

Khemka in his letter has mentioned that it is “disappointing” that those, who should be asked to explain their conduct for “perpetrating and abetting a nepotistic and corrupt act”, depriving others of their right to a government job, have been appointed as members of an inquiry panel to act as a judge of their own conduct.

He has also sought time from the CM so that he could explain to him “how the fraud had been committed and why the registration of a criminal case is imperative to restore the trust in public recruitments”.

Vishwajeet had got the ‘Grade A’ on the basis of his team silver medal in the 25m pistol event in the ISSF Junior Cup held in Germany in 2014.

Khemka also wrote that as per norms against three posts in HCS exam, the number of candidates should have been 36.

“Was it right for HPSC not to readvertise the ESP vacancies and refer the case to the government when only five candidates were found eligible for the three ESP posts of Group A?” he questioned.

“A true inquiry officer must be someone neutral with authority to question any one.”

