e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Station house officers reshuffled in Mohali

Station house officers reshuffled in Mohali

Three SHOs of Mohali city have been sent to police lines

chandigarh Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The senior superintendent of police reshuffled multiple station house officers (SHOs) in the district on Wednesday.

Three SHOs of Mohali city, Manphul Singh, Rajneesh Chaudhary and Rajiv Kumar, have been sent to police lines.

Daljit Singh Gill of Sohana has been shifted to Kharar city and will be replaced by Bhagwant Singh. Shivdeep Singh Brar of Mohali Airport police station is the new SHO of Phase 1 and Himmat Singh will take his place.

Rajesh Kumar of Sadar Kharar has been deputed to Phase 8 and will be replaced by Ajitpal Singh while Ashok Kumar has been posted to Mataur.

Similarly, Deepinder Singh has been posted to Dhakoli and Amardeep Singh from Balongi to EO wing, Mohali.

Sukhbir Singh has been posted at Lalru while Baljit Singh at police lines from Sadar Kurali.

Malkit Singh has been posted at Kurali and Gurmel Singh is the new in charge of district CIA staff, Mohali.

Apart from this Yogesh Kumar has been posted to Mullanpur Garibdas and Shamsher Singh to Gharuan. Narpinderpal Singh has been deputed as additional chief officer of Kurali city while Kailash Bahadur has been posted to Nayagaon. Amandeep Singh has been posted to Majri.

top news
Donald Trump’s trade negotiator gives up on trade deal with India
Donald Trump’s trade negotiator gives up on trade deal with India
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
Discussion on uniforms and ranks: Rahul Gandhi walks out of House panel meeting
Discussion on uniforms and ranks: Rahul Gandhi walks out of House panel meeting
Powell busts out Fed model to defend high equity valuations
Powell busts out Fed model to defend high equity valuations
India vs Australia: Fresh chapter to a red-hot rivalry
India vs Australia: Fresh chapter to a red-hot rivalry
Qureshi meets Taliban team, calls for long-term peace in Afghanistan
Qureshi meets Taliban team, calls for long-term peace in Afghanistan
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In