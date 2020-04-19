Students enrolled under Panjab University’s ‘Earn while Learn’ scheme await payments

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 20:28 IST

As the varsity’s administrative functioning took a hit amid the Covid-19 lockdown, many students who have worked under Panjab University’s ‘Earn while Learn’ scheme for months are yet to receive remuneration.

Shubham Bharti, a student of University Institute of Chemical Engineering (UICET), who works at the varsity’s AC Joshi library said, “I started to work under this scheme since January, but I have not received any remuneration.”

“We have submitted our bank account details, but money has not been transferred,” said Bharti, who hails from Jharkhand.

The ‘Earn While Learn’ scheme was launched by the university in 2018 under which students are paid Rs 100 per hour and each student is allowed to work for a maximum of 40 hours in a month. The scheme is aimed at providing opportunities to the students of economically weaker sections.

The scheme did not see a positive response from the students last year as students from only one department had opted to avail the scheme. But this year, the varsity took measures so that more students can benefit.

“I have been working under the scheme since December and I have submitted the documents in January. We have been told that the payment is under process, but we do not know when the amount will be released,” said Umakant Dubey, a student of University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET).

However, the university successfully disbursed the salaries of its employees on time.

The finance and development officer of the university, Vikram Nayyar, said, “It may be under process at the department levels, but from our side there has been no delay.”

Dean of students’ welfare (women), Neena Capalash, was not available for comments.