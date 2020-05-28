e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Tavern owner beaten to death in Ludhiana’s Doraha

Tavern owner beaten to death in Ludhiana’s Doraha

The accused were regular visitors to the liquor vend

chandigarh Updated: May 28, 2020 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Police have booked four persons for beating a tavern owner to death at Kaddon village in Doraha on Wednesday night.

The accused have been identified as Sukhchain Singh, alias Manna, Sandeep Singh, alias Sonu, and Gagandeep Singh, all residents of Shahpur village. One of their accomplices is yet to be identified.

The case has been registered following statement of Jeet Raj, employee at liquor vend. He said Shatrughan Pardhan, 28, of Odisha owned the tavern adjoining to the liquor vend. Pardhan went to sleep after pulling down the shutter after permissible hours. Around 11pm, the accused knocked at the shutter and asked for two bottles of liquor.

After Pardhan refused to oblige them, they started abusing him. Jeet intervened and arranged two bottles of liquor for them from Jaipura village.

The accused came back around 1am and started assaulting Pradhan, who had gone to answer the nature’s call in the nearby fields. When Jeet raised the alarm, the accused fled from the spot. Pradhan died on the spot.

The accused were regular visitors to the liquor vend.

A murder case has been registered against the accused and a hunt has been launched to nab them.

top news
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
‘Absurd, no locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan’s statement on Ram Mandir
‘Absurd, no locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan’s statement on Ram Mandir
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In