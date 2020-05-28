Tavern owner beaten to death in Ludhiana’s Doraha

chandigarh

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:59 IST

Police have booked four persons for beating a tavern owner to death at Kaddon village in Doraha on Wednesday night.

The accused have been identified as Sukhchain Singh, alias Manna, Sandeep Singh, alias Sonu, and Gagandeep Singh, all residents of Shahpur village. One of their accomplices is yet to be identified.

The case has been registered following statement of Jeet Raj, employee at liquor vend. He said Shatrughan Pardhan, 28, of Odisha owned the tavern adjoining to the liquor vend. Pardhan went to sleep after pulling down the shutter after permissible hours. Around 11pm, the accused knocked at the shutter and asked for two bottles of liquor.

After Pardhan refused to oblige them, they started abusing him. Jeet intervened and arranged two bottles of liquor for them from Jaipura village.

The accused came back around 1am and started assaulting Pradhan, who had gone to answer the nature’s call in the nearby fields. When Jeet raised the alarm, the accused fled from the spot. Pradhan died on the spot.

The accused were regular visitors to the liquor vend.

A murder case has been registered against the accused and a hunt has been launched to nab them.