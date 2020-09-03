THE World Rankings: Panjab University ranks fourth among Indian varsities

chandigarh

Panjab University has improved by 12 notches to rank fourth among the Indian universities in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings released on Wednesday.

Last year, PU was ranked 16. On the global level, it continues to be a ranking bracket of 601-800 like last year.

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar and IIT Indore won the Top 3 positions among 63 Indian universities.

The University of Oxford retains the top spot in the ranking based on the assessment of over 1,500 universities’ quality of teaching, research, citations, industry income and international outlook.

PU has shown improvement in its overall score, which is now in the bracket of 30.2 to 36.3, up from last year’s bracket of 28.3-35.2.

“The increase in scores is mainly due to higher appraisal in teaching and research criteria. However, PU has lost significantly in citations. There is a marginal decrease in industry income and international outlook scores as well,” the university said in a statement.

But, it added, that there was a reason to cheer as PU was ranked at the top after three institutes.

University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar expressed his pleasure over PU’s performance in the rankings and gave credit to the faculty, students and other stakeholders in the university.

“PU is now making rapid strides towards excellence. Recently in ARIIA ranking we were ranked 2 in the country and now in Times ranking, we are ranked 4. This has been primarily due to the infusion of innovation and start-up culture in the university over the last two years,” Kumar said.

“The results are on expected lines, as we did in-depth survey of the data parameters this time. With the innovation buzz at the university, our research output has increased. Our faculty deserves all credit for being productive and ensuring that they walk the talk with students,” said Dr Ashish Jain, director of PU’s internal quality assurance cell.

Dr Jain said they were working on the grey spots as well to make a mark globally. “I am confident, with the present pace, that should happen soon,” he added.

I am aware that to compete at a global scale, we have to also focus on our industry income and international outlook. We have been receiving tremendous interest from overseas students and in due course of time we shall improve in these parameters too.

Raj Kumar, vice-chancellor, Panjab University