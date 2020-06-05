e-paper
Theft accused ends life in Kurukshetra police custody

Theft accused ends life in Kurukshetra police custody

chandigarh Updated: Jun 05, 2020 00:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
A 20-year-old theft accused allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the lock-up at Kurukshetra police’s CIA station on Thursday.

A resident of district’s Muradnagar village, he was arrested on Wednesday and put in custody of the crime investigation agency.

As per the police, he was wanted in several cases of bike theft. Kurukshetra superintendent of police Astha Modi said, “He was kept in the lock-up of CIA-II police station , where he was found hanging from a grille.” She said a judicial inquiry was on and his body was handed over to his family members after autopsy.

