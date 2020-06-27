e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Thieves decamp with ₹7 lakh cash, gold jewellery worth ₹20 lakh from lawyer’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 10

Thieves decamp with ₹7 lakh cash, gold jewellery worth ₹20 lakh from lawyer’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 10

Police said the thieves entered the house by breaking the locks of the main door.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police said they are scanning the CCTV cameras in the area.
Police said they are scanning the CCTV cameras in the area.(AFP)
         

Thieves targeted a locked house in Sector 10 here and decamped with ₹7 lakh in cash besides jewellery, estimated to be worth ₹20 lakh, and electronics items, police said on Friday.

Lovekirat Singh Chahal, 34, a Punjab and Haryana high court lawyer, told police that he was out of town when the theft took place on Thursday.

Chahal said he had left for Jalandhar on Wednesday morning and returned the next evening to find his house ransacked.

Police said the thieves entered the house by breaking the locks of the main door.

A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Police said they are scanning the CCTV cameras in the area.

top news
Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
US tightens the screws on Beijing, restricts visas for Chinese officials
US tightens the screws on Beijing, restricts visas for Chinese officials
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
Govt allows more flights on domestic routes, extends bar on international routes
Govt allows more flights on domestic routes, extends bar on international routes
What should give India hope in Australia is their bowling: Michael Atherton
What should give India hope in Australia is their bowling: Michael Atherton
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In