Thieves decamp with ₹7 lakh cash, gold jewellery worth ₹20 lakh from lawyer’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 10

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:55 IST

Thieves targeted a locked house in Sector 10 here and decamped with ₹7 lakh in cash besides jewellery, estimated to be worth ₹20 lakh, and electronics items, police said on Friday.

Lovekirat Singh Chahal, 34, a Punjab and Haryana high court lawyer, told police that he was out of town when the theft took place on Thursday.

Chahal said he had left for Jalandhar on Wednesday morning and returned the next evening to find his house ransacked.

Police said the thieves entered the house by breaking the locks of the main door.

A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Police said they are scanning the CCTV cameras in the area.