Three more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, state tally reaches 62

Three more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, state tally reaches 62

May 12, 2020
Naresh K Thakur
Hindustan Times/Shimla
So far, the state has recorded 62 cases, including two casualties.
         

Three more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 62, officials said.

Among the three patients is a head constable in Himachal Police; the other has travel history to Jalandhar and the third case was detected in a flu clinic, deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said.

They belong to Panchrukhi, Paprola and Majherna areas of the district.

With three fresh cases, the number of active cases has gone up to 21.

Authorities have started contact tracing and they are being shifted to a treatment facility.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a jump in Covid-19 cases with 22 cases being reported in nine days, including one fatality. The number of active cases has jumped from one to 21, in the corresponding period.

The Covid-19 count in Kangra, the most populous district in the state, has gone up to 13, including one fatality. Currently, eight cases are active in the district.

So far, the state has recorded 62 cases, including two casualties.

The first case was reported on March 20 in Kangra. Thirty-five people have recovered, so far.

Una is the worst-hit district with a total of 17 cases followed by Kangra with 13 cases and Chamba 12 cases.

Nine cases have been reported in Solan, four in Hamirpur, three in Mandi, and two each in Sirmaur and Bilaspur.

As many as 11,269 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the state and more than 14,200 are currently placed under quarantine.

