Tipplers resist desperation, maintain order outside liquor shops in Haryana

Police were deployed at all liquor vends to ensure people maintain the social distance.

chandigarh Updated: May 06, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Serpentine queues of impatient tipplers eager to grab their favourite liquor bottles were missing in major parts of Haryana even as the liquor vends were opened on Wednesday after about 40 days due to the ongoing lockdown.

According to reports, people arrived outside liquor shops, but no unruly scenes were witnessed. Police were deployed at all liquor vends to ensure people maintain the social distance.

In Karnal and its adjoining districts, there was no huge rush at liquor shops. The liquor sellers said hike in prices did not have much impact on the sale as most of the customers bought limited liquor and did not resort to hoarding.

Wearing masks was mandatory for customers and salesmen, while liquor vend owners were told to provide hand sanitisers at the sale counter.

No protest or long queues were seen in Bhiwani, Dadri, Rohtak and Sonepat districts as well. However, liquor vends remained shut in Jhajjar.

Raj Karan, a liquor shop owner in Bhiwani, said about 40 people had visited his shop till 2pm. “Most of the vends remained closed in the absence of sufficient stock,” he added.

In Hisar region too, long queues in front of the alcohol vends in Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hisar districts were missing. An alcohol seller, Rahul Kumar, said people started arriving at his vend after 1pm.

(With inputs from Rohtak, Hisar, Karnal)

