Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Chandigarh / Told to move from centre of road, three SUV occupants assault two Chandigarh cops

Told to move from centre of road, three SUV occupants assault two Chandigarh cops

The Mahindra Scorpio bore the HR-70G-0004 registration number.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 17, 2020 01:24 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A UT police constable and a home guard volunteer were beaten up by three men in an SUV after they were asked to move their car from the middle of the road in Manimajra in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Constable Amit Kumar said he was on night duty on Tuesday. While patrolling on a motorcycle with home guard volunteer Rajinder Kumar, they saw a white Mahindra Scorpio, bearing the HR-70G-0004 registration number, absurdly parked in the middle of the road opposite the Manimajra bus stand.

“When we approached them to inquire why they were parked there, one of the men responded they were attending to a phone call,” Amit said. When told to park on the roadside, the car driver sped away.

Amit alleged that the SUV returned a few minutes later and hit his motorcycle. The three men in the SUV then stepped out, and began hurling abuses at them. “As Amit and Rajinder fell down, the trio repeatedly slapped them on the face and beat them up, before getting back in the car and fleeing the spot,” said a policeman, privy to the matter.

Amit claimed that the car occupants appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

On his complaint, the Manimajra police registered a case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.

