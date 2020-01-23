Triple murder in Chandigarh: Woman, two children found murdered at home

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 10:01 IST

A woman and her two children were found murdered at their house in the Housing Board Complex in Chandigarh’s Manimajra locality around 1.30am on Thursday.

Police identified the victims as Sarita Arora and her children Arjun, 15, and Sanchi, 20.

Karamveer Singh, a family friend, went to their house to inform Sarita about her husband Sanjay Arora’s accident when he discovered the murders and called the police.

Sanjay Arora, who runs a dairy business, is admitted at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Sources said Karamveer was contacted after all attempts to inform Arora’s family about the accident went in vain.

“Karamveer called up the police on finding the three bodies and blood all around. We are investigating the motive,” the police said.

Besides questioning Sanjay Arora, the police are trying to find out more about the family from relatives and neighbours.