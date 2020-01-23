e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Triple murder in Chandigarh: Woman, two children found murdered at home

Triple murder in Chandigarh: Woman, two children found murdered at home

Family friend discovers bodies at house in Housing Board Complex, Manimajra, when he goes to inform them about husband’s accident

chandigarh Updated: Jan 23, 2020 10:01 IST
Shub Karman Dhaliwal
Shub Karman Dhaliwal
Hindustantimes
         

A woman and her two children were found murdered at their house in the Housing Board Complex in Chandigarh’s Manimajra locality around 1.30am on Thursday.

Police identified the victims as Sarita Arora and her children Arjun, 15, and Sanchi, 20.

Karamveer Singh, a family friend, went to their house to inform Sarita about her husband Sanjay Arora’s accident when he discovered the murders and called the police.

Sanjay Arora, who runs a dairy business, is admitted at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Sources said Karamveer was contacted after all attempts to inform Arora’s family about the accident went in vain.

“Karamveer called up the police on finding the three bodies and blood all around. We are investigating the motive,” the police said.

Besides questioning Sanjay Arora, the police are trying to find out more about the family from relatives and neighbours.

top news
‘Spews venom, propagates false narratives’: India takes on Pakistan at UN
‘Spews venom, propagates false narratives’: India takes on Pakistan at UN
Wuhan, city at core of China’s coronavirus outbreak, under lockdown
Wuhan, city at core of China’s coronavirus outbreak, under lockdown
Held Hizbul man planned major attack ahead of Republic Day, says intel
Held Hizbul man planned major attack ahead of Republic Day, says intel
India must take note of the China-Pakistan nexus | Opinion
India must take note of the China-Pakistan nexus | Opinion
Wife of Atlas Cycles’ owner kills herself at central Delhi residence: Cops
Wife of Atlas Cycles’ owner kills herself at central Delhi residence: Cops
Why Tata Motors is sure of ‘late follower’s advantage’ working for Altroz hatch
Why Tata Motors is sure of ‘late follower’s advantage’ working for Altroz hatch
Where Virat Kohli and team travel, Indian sponsors follow
Where Virat Kohli and team travel, Indian sponsors follow
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News