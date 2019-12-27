Two brothers stalk, circulate lewd pictures of 29-year-old woman, booked

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:01 IST

More than six months after getting arrested in a case of stalking and using social media to post objectionable pictures of a 29-year-old woman to defame her, two brothers continued to threaten the complainant and post defamatory messages against her.

Police have, however, again booked the accused on the basis of the investigation carried out by a team of cyber cell on the complaint lodged by the woman on September 9.

The accused have been identified as Rajnish Sharma of Shimlapuri Road’s Preet Nagar and his brother Robin Sharma.

Rajnish Sharma was booked and arrested by Daresi police in June, but even after getting out on bail, he and his brother did not mend their ways.

The complainant in her statement had said that she and Rajnish used to study together.

‘POSTED MORPHED PICS AFTER I REJECTED HIS ADVANCES’

“He had somehow managed to click my photographs without consent and later started forcing me to develop physical relations with him. When I resisted his sexual advances, he created fake IDs using my name on social media platforms and posted my morphed photos,” she added. Regarding this, she said, a case was registered at the Daresi police station, but the accused secured a bail and again started harassing her.

‘APPROACHED POLICE CHIEF ON JUNE 5’

“On June 5, I went to the police commissioner, who marked my complaint to the Daresi police station, but no action was taken. The accused, in the meantime, had started threatening my father and brother. On July 28, the accused came to my locality and damaged my car. Their act was also recorded in a CCTV camera installed on our street,” she added.

The complainant again approached the police commissioner in September following which, an investigation was carried out and the accused were booked again.

The first information report (FIR) against them has been registered under Sections 354D (stalking), 503 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 384 (punishment for extortion) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Sections 66D, 67A and 67 of the Information and Technology Act at the Daresi police station.

‘ACCUSED ARRESTED EARLIER TOO, BUT GOT OUT ON BAIL’

Daresi station house officer (SHO) inspector Vijay Kumar said that earlier, the accused were arrested but they came out on a bail.

“However, a fresh case has been registered against them and they will soon be arrested,” he added.