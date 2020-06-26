e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two deaths, 188 fresh cases in Punjab

Two deaths, 188 fresh cases in Punjab

The state’s tally has reached 4,957

chandigarh Updated: Jun 26, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab on Friday reported two deaths and 188 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 4,957. A total of 122 persons have succumbed to the virus in the state so far.

A 73-year old man of the Maqboolpura area of Amritsar died of Covid-19 at Medanta multi-superspeciality hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said on Friday, adding that the total count of deaths due to the disease in the district, has climbed to 37.

“The district also reported 25 fresh cases on Friday, out of which 12 are fresh community transmission cases and 13 are close contacts of the Covid-19 patients. The district’s total tally is now 896, out of which 37 have died and 644 have recovered, he said.

Pathankot deputy commissioner GS Khaira said six more people of the district tested positive for the virus Covid-19. Besides, four more people of Gurdaspur district contracted the infection.

With 28 fresh cases, the Patiala district on Friday recorded its highest spike in a day. Besides, the health department has declared two micro-containment zones in Samana.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said of the 28 fresh cases, 18 are from Samana block, nine from Patiala and one from Nabha.

Sangrur district reported 18 new cases. A health department spokesperson said that three patients are from Malerkotla, two from Lehra, three from Sunam, four from Dhuri, two from Fatehgarh Pangarian and four from Sangrur.

Five more people contracted the infection in Rupnagar. Deputy commissioner Sonali Giri said two persons, including a 23-year-old man and 47-year-old woman tested positive in Gandhi Nagar area of Rupnagar town. Two persons, including a 30-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl of Lang Majari village in Anandpur Sahib area and a 73-year-old man from Shivalik Avanue area of Nangal tested positive

Six persons, including 29-year-old female research scholar in PGIMER, Chandigarh, and resident of Baltana in Zirakpur, tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali.

Other patients include five women, aged 18, 15, 19 and 34, all from Behda village in Dera Bassi.

Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
US tightens the screws on Beijing, restricts visas for Chinese officials
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
Govt allows more flights on domestic routes, extends bar on international routes
What should give India hope in Australia is their bowling: Michael Atherton
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
