Two held with drugs, weapons in two cases in Chandigarh

Two held with drugs, weapons in two cases in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 00:50 IST
The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested two persons, including a drug peddler, with weapons in two separate cases.

In the first case, a drug peddler, Sukhvir Singh, 25, hailing from Khalour village in Mohali district, was arrested with 1.5kg opium and a country-made weapon with one live cartridge. He was arrested by a police team on patrolling duty near Gate 3 of Panjab University on the dividing road Sector 14/25 after he tried to walk away on spotting the police party.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act was registered against Sukhvir, who is a labourer, the police said. He was produced before the court and sent to three-day police remand.

Man accused of killing cop held with weapon

In another case, one Kulwinder Singh, 22, hailing from Bathinda, was arrested near the Botanical Garden in Sarangpur, Chandigarh, and recovered a country-made weapon with one live cartridge from his possession. Kulwinder is a Class-12 passout and does private work.

Police said after verifying his past, it was found that the accused was earlier held for the murder of a police official in Bathinda and in a case of snatching in Phase 11, Mohali. He was produced before the court and sent to one-day police remand.

