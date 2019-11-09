Two killed as motorcycle falls off flyover in Barnala

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 22:59 IST

Bodies of Kulwinder Singh, 28, of Hamidi village and Sukhbir Singh, 22, of Wazidke Khurd village, were found under the flyover that connects Moga to Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway, the police said on Saturday.

Police say its investigation shows that the two, who were on a motorcycle, were killed after the motorcycle they were on skidded off the flyover, after hitting the safety railing, at Handiaya village, 6km from district headquarters. The flyover is 26-feet high.

Kulwinder, on leave from army duty, had to go back on November 13 to re-join work. He has last spoken to his mother on Friday night about 10pm.

Investigation officer Ranjit Singh said, “Our preliminary investigation suggests that the duo fell off the railing after the speeding motorcycle hit the railing sometime on Friday near midnight. We recovered the bodies on Saturday morning.” Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on the statement of Charanjit Kaur, mother of Kulwinder.