Two Punjab men held for smuggling opium in Hisar

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 23:08 IST

Police on Tuesday arrested two Punjab residents for allegedly smuggling 2kg opium and 48kg poppy husk in a jeep from Hisar district.

The accused were identified as Sukhchain Singh, a resident of Kangroli in Patiala district and Harmail, alias Happy, of Jandwala in Muktsar district.

Police said the accused had brought the seized drug from Kota in Rajasthan for supplying in Punjab.

A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused.

In another case, police seized 1,090 boxes of illicit liquor from a godown and a canter in Sonipat district.

A police spokesperson said the special task force (STF) team along with excise officials raided a godown at Bayapur khurd in Sonipat district and found large quantity of illicit liquor inside the godown and a canter parked outside full of illicit liquor.

Police said the accused will be arrested soon and the investigation is on.