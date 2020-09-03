e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two snatchings reported from Chandigarh

Two snatchings reported from Chandigarh

In both cases, miscreants on motorcycles targeted women

chandigarh Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representative image
Representative image
         

Two snatching cases in which motorcycle-borne persons targeted women were reported from different parts of Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Charanjit Kaur Oberoi, 62, a retired teacher, said two miscreants snatched her purse in front of her house in Sector 44. The purse contained her I-Phone and ₹15,000, Oberoi said.

Police are scanning footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area. A case has been registered at Sector 34 police station.

In Maloya’s panchayat market, an elderly woman’s gold chain was snatched by two people on a motorcycle when she was sitting outside her house. In her complaint, Asha Devi, 65, said she tried to chase the accused after raising the alarm, but they sped away.

Police have recovered CCTV footage in which the accused are visible. A case has been registered at Maloya police station.

top news
Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi at US-India summit
‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi at US-India summit
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
Burnt with cigarettes, head crushed; step-father main accused in killing of 5-yr-old in Jamshedpur
Burnt with cigarettes, head crushed; step-father main accused in killing of 5-yr-old in Jamshedpur
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In