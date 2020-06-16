e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two weeks on, UT employee arrested for kidnapping a person in Mohali’s Kharar

Two weeks on, UT employee arrested for kidnapping a person in Mohali’s Kharar

As per the police, on May 29 accused Natha Ram of Gura village in Majri block, along with seven accomplices, kidnapped Nirmal Singh of Bhagandi village and took him to their house

chandigarh Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The accused, Natha Ram.
Two weeks after a resident of Bhagandi village in Majri block of Kharar was kidnapped and thrashed, the Mullanpur and Kurali police have arrested a tube-well operator working for the UT administration.

As per the police, on May 29 accused Natha Ram of Gura village in Majri block, along with seven accomplices, kidnapped Nirmal Singh of Bhagandi village and took him to their house. Singh was thrashed and he fractured his left leg. He was later rescued by the police. Natha Ram was posted at a pump house in PGIMER, Sector 12, Chandigarh.

SHO Mullanpur Harmanpreet Singh said, “We arrested him from Raipur Rani in Haryana. We will produce him in the court on Tuesday and demand police remand. A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 365 ( kidnapping), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.”

Former sarpanch of Gura village, Chaudhary Sham Lal, said, “Nirmal Singh works with us and Natha Ram and his accomplices kidnapped him due to old political rivalry in the village. There are already six cases registered against Natha Ram in various police stations.”

