Vigilance nabs Dera Bassi ASI while taking ₹20K bribe

Vigilance nabs Dera Bassi ASI while taking ₹20K bribe

chandigarh Updated: Jan 21, 2020 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Mohali The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday nabbed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the Dera Bassi police station while accepting ₹20,000 bribe.

The VB spokesperson said ASI Onkar Singh was arrested on the complaint of one Raju, a local. A truck driver, he approached the bureau and alleged that the ASI was demanding ₹20,000 from him to help him in a matrimonial dispute involving his daughter.

Raju said his daughter was married to a man in Mandi Gobindgarh in 2018. Soon after the marriage, the in-laws allegedly started harassing her. In 2019, Raju alleged, his daughter was even assaulted and she was admitted to a hospital in Dera Bassi.

In April 2019, Raju submitted a complaint to the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP), and it was marked to the Dera Bassi police station. ASI Onkar Singh was the investigating officer. He allegedly sought ₹30,000 to register an FIR, but later the deal was struck for ₹20,000.

After verifying his allegations, the VB flying squad laid a trap and arrested the ASI red-handed.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the cop and further investigation is underway. The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday.

PAST CASES:

December 16: ASI Harjit Singh posted at Kharar (City) held for accepting ₹10,000 for opposing the bail plea of an accused in a kidnapping case

December 12: SI Harjit Singh posted at Dera Bassi held while accepting ₹10,000 to help an accused get regular bail in case related to theft of land records

December 7: Constable Amarinder Singh posted in the office of DSP, Kharar, arrested while accepting ₹20,000

