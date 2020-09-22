e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: War hero’s statue shifted to Nehru Rose Garden

Ludhiana: War hero’s statue shifted to Nehru Rose Garden

Statue of war hero Major Bhupinder Singh and the Patton Tank installed near it shifted to the Nehru Rose garden from Bharat Nagar Chowk

chandigarh Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The statue of Major Bhupinder Singh shifted from Bharat Nagar Chowk due to ongoing construction work of flyover on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road
The statue of Major Bhupinder Singh shifted from Bharat Nagar Chowk due to ongoing construction work of flyover on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

The district administration and municipal corporation on Tuesday shifted the statue of war hero Major Bhupinder Singh and the Patton Tank installed near it to the Nehru Rose garden from Bharat Nagar Chowk.

A platform was already constructed to keep the statues the tank. The monument will be open to the public in the next two or three days. It was shifted due to ongoing construction work of flyovers on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road.

A member of committee, formed for shifting the statue, said that the municipal corporation and meritorious school have contributed the space to accommodate the statue in Nehru Rose Garden.

The shifting of the statue was done overnight and authorities closed the road from Bharat Nagar Chowk to Jagraon Bridge for vehicular traffic to uproot the statue and tank.

Earlier, the statue and the tank were installed on the rotary in the centre of Bharat Nagar Chowk. The statue was shifted near the main gate of Government College for Girls after the rotary was razed.

Major Bhupinder Singh was the Squadron Commander of Hudson Horse in the 1965 Indo-Pak war. On September 19, 1965 he destroyed many enemy tanks in the Sodereke fight and was badly burnt, which proved fatal. He sacrificed his life for the country and was awarded Mahavir Chakra posthumously.

