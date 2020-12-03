e-paper
Woman, daughter among 3 dead in road mishap in Ludhiana

Woman, daughter among 3 dead in road mishap in Ludhiana

The victims were going to fetch fodder for cattle from the fields when a bike rammed into them

chandigarh Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
One of the bike-borne men also died in the accident while the other suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
One of the bike-borne men also died in the accident while the other suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
         

Three people, including a woman and her daughter, were killed in a road mishap after an over-speeding motorcycle rammed into two pedestrians on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road near Haidon village of Samrala on Wednesday.

One of the bike-borne men also died in the accident while the other suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The victims, Sukhwinder Kaur, 48, of Haidon village and her daughter Harpreet Kaur, 20, were going to fetch fodder for cattle from the fields when the bike rammed into them. The bodied have been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem.

Samrala station house officer inspector Kuljinder Singh Grewal said the impact of the collision was such that the women were propelled at least four feet into the air before they hit the ground and died on the spot.

The identity of the bike-borne men is yet to be ascertained. An FIR has been lodged against the bike riders for reckless driving and causing death due to negligence.

