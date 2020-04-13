e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Wrestling trainee steals ₹3 lakh from Ludhiana SP’s account

Wrestling trainee steals ₹3 lakh from Ludhiana SP’s account

Complainant had given the trainee his card and PIN number

chandigarh Updated: Apr 13, 2020 19:31 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A wrestling trainee has allegedly stolen ₹3 lakh from the salary account of a superintendent of police (SP) deputed with the third Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB). The incident took place in January but police registered a case on Sunday.

The accused, Dharminder Singh, 32, of Bharatpur of Rajasthan, was availing training at an ‘akhara’ in Manakwal village on Dhandhran road, which is run by the complainant, SP Kehar Singh, of Urban Estate, Dugri.

The SP had filed a complaint with a police station in Dugri in January, but no action was taken as the ‘akhara’ where the accused was staying fell in the jurisdiction of the Sadar police. On Sunday, the SP filed a complaint at the Sadar Police station, after which an FIR was registered against the accused.

The SP said he had once handed him his debit card and PIN and asked him to withdraw money from his account. Subsequently, the accused allegedly stole his debit card.

When the SP received a call from his bank regarding the withdrawal of ₹72,000 from his salary account, he checked his account particulars and found that ₹3 lakh had been stolen.

Investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Paramjit Singh, said a case had been registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

