Home / Chandigarh / Year on, PU yet to decide on promotion policy for faculty of dental college

chandigarh Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:23 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
         

Even after a year, Panjab University is yet to decide on promotion policy for faculty members of Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital.

In June last year, Punjab and Haryana high court in its order had directed PU and Dental Council of India (DCI) to decide on a promotion policy for the faculty of the varsity’s dental college.

In May 2019, as many as 37 faculty members had approached the HC arguing that PU has framed a promotion policy/career advancement scheme as per regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for faculty of all other colleges. However, the benefit of the same is not being given to faculty of the dental institute, they said.

At first, a four-month deadline was given to PU in June last year, which the varsity missed.

In January 2020, PU was given another deadline till March, but no hearing took place amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Now, as per reports, the high court has given a show-cause contempt notice to the vice chancellor and registrar of the university for willful disobedience.

A committee was also formed by PU last year to examine the matter and make recommendations.

It is learnt that despite the committee making its recommendation, the university has still failed to submit its reply to the high court.

A member of that panel said, “As per my understanding, the dental faculty opted for the Punjab government’s scales for medical faculty, and there are some technical issues in implementing the career advancement scheme approved by the UGC.”

Earlier, in 2017, the university had written to UGC which had opined that the matter does not come under the purview of the commission and recommended that it should be taken up with DCI.

Dr Ikreet Singh Bhal, a faculty at the dental college, said, “We have been waiting for a promotion policy for the last nine years. I think the university has no intention to decide on it.”

PU registrar Karamjeet Singh said, “We are in the process of deciding the policy and will adhere to the HC’s order.”

