Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018: EVM video shared on social media fake, says state’s chief poll officer

A video showing EVMs displaying incorrect party symbols allegedly during the recently-concluded first phase of assembly election in Chhattisgarh is fake, the state’s chief election officer has said.

Officials aware of the developments said the video being shared on social media show voters complaining that the symbols of the party that they voted for did not show up on the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) that were attached to the electronic voting machines.

The chief election officer has said in his report to the Election Commission that the video is not from Chhattisgarh pointing to several differences in the voting compartment and the ballot paper.

“The voting compartment we are using is a corrugated plastic sheet with full-colour ECI symbol, whereas in the video it shows normal cardboard type without any symbol. The ballot papers we are using are in pink colour. But, in the video, it shows white colour ballot paper, “ the report said.

It also said the identity card of the poll staff is yellow, while the ones issued by the polling agency are white in colour.

“The ballot unit is different from the ECIL M3 BU which we are using (All are M3 machines here in CG state). The video seems to be of a very cold place because people are wearing sweaters, jackets, woollen headgear, and mufflers,” the report further says.

“Our first phase elections areas of November 12, do not have such type of weather. No one except in Ambikapur area uses this type of woollen clothes, and polling has not yet taken place there. It’s due on the 20th,” it said.

Chhattisgarh recorded 70% turnout as polls ended for 18 seats spread over eight districts last week, in the first phase of the assembly election, while at least six Maoists were reportedly killed in two encounters with security personnel in Bijapur and Sukma districts.

The next and last phase of the Chhattisgarh elections will be held on November 20.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 14:15 IST