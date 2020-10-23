₹1.72-crore development projects launched in Mohali

cities

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday laid the foundation stone of development projects worth ₹1.72 crore in Mohali.

These projects aim at giving a complete facelift to the markets and parks of the region.

While the markets will be renovated with paver blocks, provision for rainwater discharge, installation of sun shades and ramps among others, a water sprinkler system will be installed in parks along with open gyms, the minister said.

A total of 1,000 health cards and 700 old-age pension sanction letters were also distributed. The minister said that soon, a modern, self-sustaining cattle pound will come up on 10 acres of land at Balongi.

The projects include upgrading of Phase 1 market at a cost of ₹22 lakh, Phase 2 market at a cost of ₹40 lakh, Phase 6 market and green belt with ₹45.1 lakh, installation of tubewell and sprinkler system in Phase-7 park with ₹20.55 lakh, laying of paver blocks in ward number 37 in Phase 9 at ₹13.2 lakh, development of Phase 9 park in ward number 24 at a cost of ₹10.15 lakh, providing and fixing of open gym equipment with platform for disabled people in with ₹9.48 lakh and upgrade/repair of entry points from Chandigarh to Phase 9 at an expenditure of ₹11.55 lakh.