e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ₹1.72-crore development projects launched in Mohali

₹1.72-crore development projects launched in Mohali

The minister said that soon, a modern, self-sustaining cattle pound will come up on 10 acres of land at Balongi

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 21:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday laid the foundation stone of development projects worth ₹1.72 crore in Mohali.

These projects aim at giving a complete facelift to the markets and parks of the region.

While the markets will be renovated with paver blocks, provision for rainwater discharge, installation of sun shades and ramps among others, a water sprinkler system will be installed in parks along with open gyms, the minister said.

A total of 1,000 health cards and 700 old-age pension sanction letters were also distributed. The minister said that soon, a modern, self-sustaining cattle pound will come up on 10 acres of land at Balongi.

The projects include upgrading of Phase 1 market at a cost of ₹22 lakh, Phase 2 market at a cost of ₹40 lakh, Phase 6 market and green belt with ₹45.1 lakh, installation of tubewell and sprinkler system in Phase-7 park with ₹20.55 lakh, laying of paver blocks in ward number 37 in Phase 9 at ₹13.2 lakh, development of Phase 9 park in ward number 24 at a cost of ₹10.15 lakh, providing and fixing of open gym equipment with platform for disabled people in with ₹9.48 lakh and upgrade/repair of entry points from Chandigarh to Phase 9 at an expenditure of ₹11.55 lakh.

top news
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: de Kock, Ishan Kishan off to solid start
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: de Kock, Ishan Kishan off to solid start
Covid-19: Bharat Biotech in talks to take vaccine candidate global
Covid-19: Bharat Biotech in talks to take vaccine candidate global
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In