12 cops in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail home quarantined after accused tests positive for Covid-19

12 cops in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja jail home quarantined after accused tests positive for Covid-19

cities Updated: Jun 12, 2020 01:14 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Twelve personnel from Taloja police station have been home quarantined as a precautionary measure after a man arrested for burglary on Sunday was tested positive for Covid-19. This is the first case of an accused testing positive in a jail under the Navi Mumbai Police’s jurisdiction.

Kashinath Chavan, senior inspector, Taloja police station, said, “The accused was asymptomatic but was tested as per the protocol. He is admitted to Panvel rural hospital now. The personnel – 10 constables and two officers – will also be eventually tested.”

