14-year-old raped by serviceman in DLF-2 condominium

Gurugram A 21-year-old lift technician was arrested late Tuesday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl on the terrace of a condominium in DLF Phase 2 on Monday, the police said. The girl suffered injuries to her private parts and was discharged after treatment on Wednesday.

The minor, a class 9 student of a private school, was playing in an open space in the society when the suspect allegedly approached her and offered her a gift.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said that the girl’s mother had gone to Delhi for some personal work and had left her daughter alone at home, as her father was also out for work. Around 8pm, when she went to the play area on the ground floor of the society, she was approached by the man, who asked her to accompany him to the terrace, on the pretext of offering her a gift.

“The accused locked the terrace gate and allegedly raped her. When she raised the alarm, he threatened her life and told her not to reveal the incident to anyone. The girl was in terrible pain after the assault and went home crying. The man gave her some medicines, but her condition deteriorated and she approached her neighbour, who informed her mother,” Goel said.

The girl told her mother about the incident when she reached home, following which she took her to a nearby private hospital where doctors confirmed sexual assault and informed the police.

The police said that the incident took place on Monday night between 8pm and 8.30pm, the police said. “The girl, in her statement to the police, said that she accompanied the man as she knew him and had spoken with him several times previously,” Goel said.

The incident was reported to the MG Road police post first, by the police control room, as the PCR was close to the spot, said police.

A team of the MG Road police went to the condominium and identified the suspect on Tuesday. He was later arrested from his rented accommodation in Patel Nagar. A joint team from the MG Road police post and DLF Phase 2 police station raided the house of the suspect and arrested him. The police said that he is a native of Gohana in Sonepat and had been working in the city as a technician for the last one and a half years, the police said.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 4 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the DLF Phase 2 police station, the police said. The man was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday.

Members of the child welfare committee said the victim was counselled on Wednesday and her statement was recorded. They will call her for another round of counselling this week, they said.

The victim’s statement was also recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) before the magistrate in the district and sessions court on Wednesday, the police said.

In another incident, the police arrested a man for allegedly repeatedly raping his minor stepdaughter, over a period of three months in Sohna, said the police.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when the girl fled the house, went to her aunt’s place in Delhi and revealed her ordeal, following which she approached the Delhi Police and filed a zero FIR. The aunt told the police that her stepfather had sexually abused her during her summer break in May and June, when she was alone at home and her mother went to work. The man was sent to judicial custody.

