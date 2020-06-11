e-paper
15 booked for murder bid on Ludhiana transporter

15 booked for murder bid on Ludhiana transporter

Three of the accused, who managed to escape from the spot after some people gathered on the spot, have been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Sembi, Damanjit Singh and Manjit Singh and their 12 unidentified accomplices

cities Updated: Jun 11, 2020 21:37 IST
The Moti Nagar police booked 15 people in Transport Nagar here on Wednesday for threatening a transporter at gunpoint and attempting to murder him over a monetary issue.

Three of the accused, who managed to escape from the spot after some people gathered on the spot, have been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Sembi, Damanjit Singh and Manjit Singh and their at least 12 unidentified accomplices.

Complainant Vishal Sharma, 40, owner of the Sharma Road Line Transport, said, “I had a monetary dispute with Jaswinder Singh Sembi. On Wednesday, when I was present at his office with his brother Raman Sharma and friend Karandeep Singh, I received a call from Jaswinder. He abused me on the phone.”

Sharma added after sometime, the accused, accompanied by his accomplices, came to Transport Nagar and attacked him and his friend. The accused also flashed a gun and threatened to kill them.

After some people gathered there, the accused fled from the spot. His brother, with the help of others rushed him to a hospital, he said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bua Singh, investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt, 341(wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object) of the IPC and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Moti Nagar police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

