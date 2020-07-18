e-paper
2 Amritsar men held for stoning friend to death after fight over board game

2 Amritsar men held for stoning friend to death after fight over board game

cities Updated: Jul 18, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Police have arrested two Amritsar residents for stoning their friend to death after a quarrel over the board game ludo in the Mohkampura area of the city four days ago.

The body of Sukhjinder Singh (30) of Mohakmpura was recovered from a pit in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar on Friday night at the instance of the accused—Vishaldeep Singh of Jaura Fatak and Mani of Mohkampura.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the two.

“My brother and the accused entered into a heated argument around 2pm on Tuesday. Sukhjinder broke the front mirror of an e-rickshaw belonging to the accused. Enraged over this, they abducted him,” said Avtar Singh, the victim’s brother.

Mohkampura police station in-charge Sukhdev Singh said, “We had registered a complaint of abduction against the accused on Tuesday. After their arrest they told us that they killed the victim before throwing his body. We recovered the decomposed body on Friday night.”

The victim was working as an e-rickshaw driver in the city. He is survived by his parents and a brother.

