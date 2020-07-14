2 booked for threatening cops, snatching motorcycle from delivery boy in Mohali

cities

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 18:46 IST

A day after two miscreants threatened cops and snatched a bike from a food delivery boy in Phase-10, police booked two unidentified persons for criminal intimidation and attempt to murder.

The incident took place around 6pm on Monday, when assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, who was at a naka near Phase 9/10 lightpoint, stopped a Suzuki Baleno car headed towards Phase 10. The two occupants of car immediately started arguing with the ASI and then sped away after hitting him with the vehicle.

Later, another set of cops stopped the car near the Phase 10 market. This time, the men panicked and fled towards the showrooms, leaving the vehicle behind.

Then, one of them threatened a Swiggy (online food delivery application) delivery boy with a gun and sped away with his bike. It was later recovered near Burail Jail.

Police found out that the Baleno car belongs to Sajjan Singh, a resident of Banga town in Nawanshahr, who is currently staying abroad but the owners had been frequently changing over the past some time.

Phase 11 station house officer, Jagdeep Singh, said, “The suspects are yet to be identified. We are trying to trace them through the vehicle’s registration number. The closed-circuit television camera footage is not clear enough to identify them, but we are hopeful of arresting them soon.”

The case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant in the discharge of public functions), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms.