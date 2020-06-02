e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2 deaths, 30 new Covid-19cases surface in Punjab

2 deaths, 30 new Covid-19cases surface in Punjab

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:17 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustantimes
         

Amritsar/Jalandhar/Ludhiana A 60-year-old arhtiya from Pathankot and an octogenarian ex-serviceman lost their battle with the Covid-19 infection, even as 30 fresh coronovirus cases were recorded in Punjab on Tuesday. With this the state’s tally of total Covid-19 cases has gone up to 2,412 and number of deaths to 47.

Ten people tested positive in Defence Colony of Jalandhar, eight of them family members of a Covid-19 patient.

Nine Covid-19 cases were reported in Majha region — two in Amritsar and seven in Pathankot — on Tuesday. A 55-year-old anganwadi worker was among the three people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Sangrur.

An undertrial who was out on bail tested postive for coronavirus in Hoshiarpur, while two women who had returned from Ahmedabad were found infected from the virus in Moga.

A 35-year-old man who returned from Kuwait last week and was lodged at a quarantine facility in Faridkot tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

In Patiala, a 22-year-old Rajpura resident, who had returned from Kuwait on May 27, was found infected. He was quarantined at a gurdwara in Bahadurgarh since his return.

In Fatehgarh Sahib district, a 28-year-old Mandi Gobindgarh resident also tested positive.

Also, two inmates from Kapurthala, who were released on parole from Ludhiana jail recently, tested positive for Covid-19.

top news
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN report
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN report
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
Had never seen Laxman so angry: Raina recalls nail-biter against Aus
Had never seen Laxman so angry: Raina recalls nail-biter against Aus
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In