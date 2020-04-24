2 doctors and a nurse among 12 new Covid cases in Navi Mumbai

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 01:29 IST

Twelve people, including two doctors and a nurse, from Navi Mumbai tested Covid positive on Thursday, taking the number of total cases to 97.

A 28-year-old doctor from Vashi, who works in Somaiya hospital in Sion, Mumbai, has tested positive. She has been admitted to the same hospital.

A 37-year-old doctor from Nerul working at Prince Alikhan hospital at Byculla has been infected and being treated at Hiranandani Fortis hospital in Vashi.

A 52-year-old head nurse working in Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar has tested positive.

Two cases were reported from Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area, taking the total to 42. A woman doctor and a sanitation worker of KEM hospital have tested positive.

Kalyan-Dombivli reported 11 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday and the total number of cases has crossed 100.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has reported 108 Covid positive cases till now. Of the new cases, six are from Kalyan, four from Dombivli and one from Titwala, said KDMC officials.

A portion of a housing society in Kalyan (East) was sealed and residents were home quarantined after a 43-year-old man tested positive. His family of five is under observation.

Thane reported 11 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the tally to 178 cases. Among these, two are from Kopri, two from Chendani Koliwada, two from Wagale Estate and one from Kranti Nagar slums in Rabodi.