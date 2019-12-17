2 Hisar govt school teachers arrested for sexual harassing students

cities

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 23:40 IST

Two teachers of a government school here were arrested on Tuesday, while another one is absconding, for sexually harassing girl students. More than 20 girl students from Classes 5 to 10 complained to child protection and prohibition officer Sunita Yadav about the inappropriate behaviour of the teachers when she came to sensitise them on ‘good and bad touch’.

Yadav then lodged a police complaint and a case under Sections 10 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 75, 82 of the Juvenile Justice Act was registered against a lab attendant, a sports teacher and a computer teacher.

Police spokersperson Vikas Lochab said, “We have arrested two of them while the third one is absconding.”

According to the FIR, Yadav told the police that she had visited the government high school for the talk with the girl students, during which some of the students confided in her how the accused harass them sexually and also give them corporal punishment.

In her complaint, Yadav said the students told her that the teachers ask them to come early in the morning before the school opens and go late, threatening to fail them in the examination if they didn’t comply. “The school campus has a huge area and only 1/4th of it is under CCTV camera coverage. Areas like the computer lab, math lab, science lab and entry and exit points do not have cameras. These are areas where such incidents occur,” Yadav said in her complaint.

District education officer (DEO) Neeta Aggarwal said, “There are 165 students in the school out of which 68 are boys and 97 are girls. We came to know about the matter when a woman teacher, who joined two months ago, complained that all is not well in the school. We had informed about the matter to higher authorities and the police. When the child protection and prohibition officer visited the school, she came to know about the matter. I have also asked police to take strict action against the accused and a departmental inquiry has been initiated.”

Recently, a private school in Hisar town was in news for the naming and shaming of six students of Class 4, when family members of one of the victims lodged a complaint against the school principal and teachers for allegedly blackening the faces and parading the students on premises for securing low marks in an English test. Police had registered a case under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.