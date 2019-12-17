2 kids under ADIP get Rs 10 lakh cochlear implants surgery for free at Sassoon Hospital

cities

PUNE Doctors at the state-run Sassoon Hospital successfully performed cochlear implant surgeries under the ADIP (Assistance to disabled persons for purchase/fitting of aids and appliances) scheme, on two children who suffered profound hearing loss, on the December 6.

The minimum cost of the surgery in a private hospital is Rs 10 lakh and under ADIP, it was performed free at Sassoon General Hospital.

Providing information about the implant, Dr Samir Joshi, professor and head of department, ENT, said that an electrode is implanted surgically in the inner ear close to the brain.

A processor outside converts sound into electricity and the brain perceives it as sound. He also appealed to parents seeking assistance for a cochlear implant to contact the department of ENT of the hospital on Mondays and Thursdays during OPD hours.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean, Sassoon Hospital, was instrumental in providing logistic and necessary support. He said that with recent advances in medical science and technology doctors are able to help hearing impaired patients to lead a near normal life. He also praised the efforts of his doctors and said that the hospital offered ray of hope to the common man in need of medical aid.

Along with Dr Joshi and Dr Chandanwale, Dr Avinash Wachasundar, Dr Rahul Telang, Dr Sanjay Sonawale, Dr Sonali Dewang, Dr Rupalee Borkar, Dr Rahul Thakur, Dr Cherry Roy, Dr Afshan Shaikh, Dr Jayee Rawool and Dr Nihal Padole were part of the surgical team.

Dr Sunita Khedkar and Dr Savita Pandit and her team successfully administered general anesthesia. Sister Nirmala Pawar with her team assisted the surgery, which lasted for three hours. Post-operative rehabilitation and speech therapy will be conducted in ENT department under the guidance of Mugdha Mhatre.

Rare tumour successfully operated on by Jehangir Hospital

A team of doctors operated on a 21-year-old on December 5, to remove an unusual swelling behind his collar bone and neck on the right side. Depsite an increase in the size of the tumor for six months, the patient thought that it due to his gym exercises. After consulting a few doctors, the patient, Rohit W contacted oncologist Dr Snita Sinukumar at Jehangir Hospital. Dr Sinukumar said, “The tumor was biopsied and the diagnosis of a spindle cell malignancy was made. After a thorough explanation, and perusal of all reports, decision to operate and remove the tumor was made.” She further added, “The surgery was complex owing to the location of the tumor which was in direct contact with the nerves supplying the right hand called brachial plexus. Any injury to the nerves would result in weakness of the hand and would affect function. The tumor was also found to completely encase the vein supplying the arm.”

A team of two onco-surgeons, and vascular surgeon operated on the patient for four hours. Explaining the process, the doctor said, “In order to remove the tumor the collar bone had to be first divided. The tumor was resected with the encased vein which was reconstructed by vascular surgeons by replacing the resected vein with a graft. The tumor was successfully removed without any injury or damage to the nerves.”

The case was unique because of the challenging location of the tumour and the implications of preserving function of the right hand in a 21 year old.