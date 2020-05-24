e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 20-year old from Nashik detained by ATS for demanding release of man accused of bomb threat against UP CM

20-year old from Nashik detained by ATS for demanding release of man accused of bomb threat against UP CM

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 23:53 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) detained 20-year-old Sayyad Mohammad Faisal Abdul Wahab from Nashik on Sunday for allegedly sending a message on the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police’s WhatsApp number, in which he demanded that the police release 25-year old Kamran Amin Khan or face consequences.

Khan was arrested by ATS from Chunabhatti on Saturday after he sent a message to the UP Police in which he threatened to kill the state’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath “with a bomb”. Khan was produced in the holiday court and following transit remand, he was handed over to UP Police for further inquiry.

UP Police on Sunday received another threatening message in which the sender demanded the release of Khan. The police alerted the Maharashtra ATS and provided the sender’s details, following which the Nashik unit nabbed Wahab, a college student residing in Darusalam Colony near Madina Chowk.

Wahab threatened that if the police did not release Khan, they would face consequences, said an ATS officer. The accused was taken to the ATS unit in Nashik for interrogation. Police are yet to confirm if Wahab and Khan knew each other.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In