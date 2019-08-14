20-year-old woman hangs to death

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:07 IST

Gurugram A 20-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in a village on Tuesday. Police said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The police said the woman, who was a Nuh native, was married and her husband works with a private company in the city.

On Tuesday afternoon, the woman was found hanging from the fan by a family member. A call was made to the police control room around 3pm.

Karambir, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 37 said, “The woman hanged to death on Saturday. No suicide note was found at the spot. Police are investigating the matter.”

The police said that the woman’s family members have denied that she was under any duress. The body was released to the family members after a post-mortem examination on Wednesday.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

This is the third incident of suicide reported in the city since the beginning of August.

On August 6, a 42-year-old man had allegedly killed himself by hanging from a tree at a village in Kherki Daula. The police had said that in the suicide note, the man had accused four men of not returning his money. He was a farmer who had recently sold his land and subsequently, had lent money to four men, the police had said.

On August 2, a 60-year-old woman had allegedly killed herself by hanging from a hook attached to the roof of her house in Farrukhnagar. Police had said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 18:07 IST