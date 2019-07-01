20-yr-old found murdered in Sec 10, friends under scanner

A 20-year-old man was found murdered on a vacant plot of land, which had earlier been acquired for a special economic zone (SEZ) in Gadoli Khurd village, Sector 10, on Saturday, the police said.

A preliminary probe done by the police suggested that the deceased man, who worked as a domestic help at an acquaintance’s house, was strangled to death and hit on the head with a blunt object.

The police said it was not certain if he was killed at the spot where his body was found or if he was killed and then his body was dumped there.

The deceased was only identified by his first name as Pankaj of Chhapra, Bihar.

The police said he had been staying with an acquaintance, identified as Kamlesh, in Gadoli Khurd for over a year. His father, Baldev, works with a privately held company in Sector 37 and stays in Saraswati Enclave.

Baldev alleged that his son had been murdered three of his friends.

In the police complaint, Baldev stated, “My son had been staying with an acquaintance for the past one year. He often helped out at her house with chores and, on occasion, came to my house. On June 28, around 6.30pm, he had gone to drop Kamlesh at a relative’s house in Saraswati Enclave on a scooter. After dropping her, he told Kamlesh that he was going to meet three friends on his scooter.”

Baldev said his son had received a phone call and his friends had allegedly asked him to come over for a birthday party.

“I remember seeing him leave from Saraswati Enclave area after 6.30pm on the scooter. When he did not return in the night, I checked with Kamlesh, who was also unaware of his whereabouts,” he added.

On Saturday, the police said that they received a call from the police control room about a body and informed the deceased’s parents.

Sanjay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 10A police station, said the victim had injuries on the head and neck.

“The probe has revealed that he was strangled and beaten with a brick-like object on the head.

On the complaint of the victim’s father, we have registered a case against three suspects and are conducting the investigation,” he said.

The three suspects are on the run, the police said.

A case was registered against the three suspects under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 10 police station, the police said.

