200 roads in Himachal closed for traffic due to snowfall

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 00:35 IST

As many as 210 roads have been closed for vehicular movement after many areas in Himachal Pradesh witnessed snowfall, officials said on Sunday.

As many as 140 roads are closed in Lahaul-Spiti, 28 in Kullu, 24 in Shimla, eight in Kinnaur, four in Chamba and two in Mandi.

Atal Tunnel in Rohtang also remains closed for vehicular traffic as light snowfall continued in higher reaches of the state overnight. Keylong received 10cm snowfall, Kalpa in Kinnaur district received 4.5cm, and Manali 2cm.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said Leh-Manali national highway is closed beyond Palchan and Solang and NH-305 (Aut-Ani-Sainj) is also closed for traffic due to fresh snowfall in Jalori pass. He advised people to avoid travelling to these areas until the roads get cleared.

Kullu deputy commissioner Richa Verma has advised tourists and locals to not to venture into snow-prone areas, high altitudes and near rivers and to avoid travelling at night.

The weather mostly remained sunny throughout the state in the last 24 hours and minimum temperatures in state decreased by two to three degrees while the maximum temperatures decreased by three to four degrees in the last 24 hours.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said the weather will remain clear throughout the state till December 19. Minimum temperature in Shimla was 3.3°C, and Kufri, 14km from Shimla, recorded 2.1°C.

Tourist destinations Manali, Dharmashala and Dalhousie shivered at minus 2°C, 3.4°C and 2.1°C, respectively.

Minimum temperature in Nahan was 9.9°C, Bilaspur 9.5°C, Una 8.8°C, Hamirpur 8°C, Mandi 4.1°C, Solan 4°C, Kalpa shivered at minus 4.6°C and Keylong was the coldest in state with minus 10.7°C minimum temperature.