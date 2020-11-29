e-paper
22-year-old Ludhiana woman abducted by Gujarat man, cousin

Cousin had introduced the accused and the victim for a matrimonial alliance, which later fell through.

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 19:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Police are on the lookout for a Gujarat man, who allegedly abducted a 22-year-old Ludhiana woman, with the help of her cousin.

The accused have been identified as Mayank Aggarawal and Meena of Valsad, Gujarat.

The victim’s brother, Parminder Singh of Dugri, told the police that Meena had recommended Mayank as a matrimonial match for his sister, Kajal. But, the alliance fell through.

On November 16, Kajal went to the market and never returned. Suspecting that Mayank abducted her with the help of Meena, Parminder filed a police complaint.

“Following investigation, Mayank’s mobile phone location was traced to Ludhiana on November 16. A police team has been despatched for Gujarat, as he may have taken the woman there,” said inspector Surinder Chopra, SHO, Dugri police station.

A case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Mayank and Meena.

Probe launched into man’s disappearance one year ago

In another case, the police have booked unidentified accused for allegedly kidnapping a 39-year-old man, one year after his disappearance.

The case was registered on the complaint of Harcharan Singh of Amarpura. Harcharan stated that his brother, Swarn Singh, had left for Mata Chintapurni in Himachal Pradesh on October 3, 2019, but did not return. For one year, they kept searching for him, but to no avail.

ASI Des Raj, who is investigating the case, said the family suspected that someone was holding Swarn captive, following which an FIR was lodged and an investigation had been started.

