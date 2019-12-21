23% of 3,404 e-challans paid, ₹2.71 lakh recovered in Ludhiana

cities

In the first month of e-challaning system launched by traffic police at six intersections of the city to detect red-light jump violations, 23% of total 3,404 challans issued have been paid by the violators.

According to the data sourced from the police commissionerate, the department has collected ₹2.71 lakh till December 19 from 775 violators, while 2,629 challans, 77% of the total figure, are yet to paid.

However of these 2,629 challans, 518 have come back to the office due to multiple reasons.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (traffic) Gurdev Singh said many of the challans which were issued in November have been paid by the residents.

“Most of the unpaid challans are those which were issued this month. However, we are preparing a list of violators who have not paid their fines within the period of one month from the date of issue of challan. Those challans will be sent to the court for judicial proceedings,” he added.

Why were challans not delivered

The ACP said due to incorrect address or change in the address of the violator, some of the challans were not delivered and returned to the office.

“But such challans are being distributed to the zonal-level police personnel, who will trace the violators and deliver these,” he added.

46% violations witnessed at Chhatri Chowk

Of 3,404 challans issued till December 19, 46% were slapped on the defaulters caught on CCTV camera installed at the traffic intersection on Mall Road near HDFC Bank (also called Chhatri Chowk).

As many as 1,580 challans were issued at this intersection, followed by 1,020 challans (30%) at Mini-Secretariat cut, 446 (13%) at Dholewal Chowk, 202 (6%) at Durga Mata Mandir Chowk, 111 (4%) at Old Session Chowk and 45 (1%) at Hero Bakery Chowk on Pakhowal Road.

Earlier too it was highlighted that Chhatri Chowk was most vulnerable to traffic light violation among all six rotaries as 80% of the total e-challans issued in the first week of the launch of the project were issued at this intersection.

Penalty for light jump increased to ₹550

After the notification of implementation of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, the penalty amount for jumping a red light has been increased to ₹500 from ₹300.

Earlier, the department was charging ₹350 (₹300 penalty + ₹50 postal and other charges) for an e-challan, which has now been increased to ₹550.

About the project

The state’s first e-challaning system was inaugurated by police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal at the traffic police complex on November 15 here.

In its first phase, hi-tech cameras with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), red-light violation detectors (RLVD) and night vision features are detecting ‘red-light jump’ and ‘zebra crossing’ violations at six locations — Old Session Chowk, Hero Bakery Chowk on Pakhowal Road, Mini-Secretariat crossing, Durga Mata Mandir Chowk near Jagraon Bridge, Dholewal Chowk and Chhatri Chowk (the intersection near HDFC Bank on Mall Road).

The challan issued is sent to the registered address of the vehicle owner by post.

After receiving the challan, the violator has the period of one month from the date of issue of challan for making the payment.

The violator can pay the challan online through credit card, debit card or net banking by using the ‘e-challan payment’ link which is provided on the official website of Ludhiana police —www.ludhianapolice.in or by visiting to the nearest Punjab Police saanjh kendra.