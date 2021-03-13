'250 terrorists in launch pads, 200 active in J-K': DGP Dilbag Singh

Amid a thaw in India-Pakistan ties, Jammu and Kashmir director-general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday said there were around 200 terrorists active in the region and 250 in various launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) as per the inputs of various intelligence agencies.

Singh was responding to media queries after inaugurating a police sports event.

The DGP said, there are around 200 terrorists who are active in Jammu and Kashmir but "we are hopeful that their number will also go down like last year".

Also read: J&K Police issues list of 9 wanted militants

The DGP also said elaborate security arrangements will be made for the Amarnath pilgrimage this year.

On sticky bombs, he said that they were a new threat.

“The magnetic sticky bombs can be placed with ease in vehicles and other metals. We have made a big recovery of these bombs and if there are any left, they will also be recovered,” he said.

Singh said that various Pakistani agencies, for over 30 years, have been trying to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

“But we have foiled their sinister designs and will continue to do so,” he added.

In this context, he also referred to narco-terror cases which were being investigated by police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).