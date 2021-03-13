J&K Police issues list of 9 wanted militants

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday issued a list of nine wanted militants and sought information from the people about them.

Of the nine militants, seven are active in Srinagar city and its outskirts.

While releasing their pictures, the police promised rewards to people who would provide information about the militants and also shared phone numbers to contact the cops.

One of the nine militants, Shahid Khursheed of Chanpora had joined militancy last month, while Waseem Qadir Mir of Nowgam, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Imran Ahmad Sofi of Natipora, Saquib Manzoor of Barzulla and Ubaid Shafi Dar of Batamaloo took up arms last year.

The police have also named Abid Nadeem Bhat of Eidgah in the list. He has been an active militant since 2018.

Apart from them, the list includes Mohammad Yusuf Dar of Check Kawoosa, Budgam. According to the police, he had joined militancy in 2012, however, he got recycled in 2015 again and is wanted by police ever since. As per the list, Mohammad Abbas Shiekh from Kulgam, who became a militant in 2015 and is considered as one of the prominent commanders in south Kashmir, is also wanted.

Police, however, has not mentioned anything about the groups these militants are affiliated to.