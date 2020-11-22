e-paper
26-year-old Mohali man ends life, wife, mother-in-law booked

Leaves behind suicide note accusing the women of torturing him for the past several days.

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

Upset due to harassment by his wife and mother-in-law, a 26-year-old allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in Manauli village on Saturday night.

Police have booked the two women for abetment to suicide following a complaint by the deceased’s father and recovery of a suicide note.

In the note, the youth wrote that his wife and mother-in-law had been torturing him for the past couple of days, forcing him to take the extreme step.

His father told the police that his son got married in 2017 and started living separately with his wife. Soon after, they had marital discord and his wife left for her mother’s house around four months ago after discovering that she was pregnant. Since then, his son had been visiting his mother-in-law’s house in Kumbra village to meet his wife.

On Friday, the complainant was informed that his son was sick at home. When he rushed there, he was shocked to find him lying dead on the bed, and was told by neighbours that his son had hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

ASI Sanjay Kumar, the investigation officer, said the women were at large, but will be arrested soon. The body was handed over to the deceased’s father following autopsy on Sunday.

