3 arrested for trying to take out cash from ATM

cities Updated: Oct 06, 2019 00:32 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Three people have been arrested for attempting to take out cash from an ATM in Thane.

They are wanted in five other crimes registered in various places. The Thane crime branch was on the lookout for a gang who attempted burglary in an ATM at Kapurbawdi last month.

 The property cell of Thane crime branch were keeping an eye on criminals in the vicinity.

During patrolling, they got a tip-off that a group which had attempted theft at an ATM in Kapurbawdi was at Balkum. They laid a trap near Saket Road and arrested Parvatsingh Chundavat, 43, resident of Kalwa; Rajsingh Thakur, 35, a resident of Titwala; and auto driver Amol Sampat, 30, a resident of Thane.

 The three confessed that they had tried to take out money from an ATM in Thane.

They have cases registered against them at Thane rural, Mumbai and Rajasthan. They have been booked under Sections 457, 380, 34 of the IPC.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 00:32 IST

