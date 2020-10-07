e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 3 bookies held for online betting on IPL matches in Palghar near Mumbai

3 bookies held for online betting on IPL matches in Palghar near Mumbai

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:37 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

The local crime branch (LCB) of Palghar police arrested three bookies, Jinesh Punamiya, 34, Irfan Shaikh, 34, and Shahbaaz Khan, 36, for their alleged involvement in an online cricket betting racket in Dahanu on Tuesday night.

“We acted on a tip-off and raided a medical shop in Dahanu belonging to Punamiya. We found that the accused had been allegedly accepting bets for the Tuesday night T-20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL),” said Ravindra Naik, inspector, LCB, Palghar.

The three accused had been accepting and placing bets on apps and websites on their smartphones. Police have seized the phones and numerous SIM cards from them. The three accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1985 and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1987. A total of ₹1.25 lakh in bets were placed for the IPL match using the app which the trio had downloaded after paying ₹1 lakh for the user ID and password, said Naik.

In Dahanu and Palghar, bookies have adopted high-tech means to place bets and settle accounts in a cashless mode via mobile applications and websites.

top news
Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
Rahul Tripathi’s gritty knock spurs KKR to win over CSK
Rahul Tripathi’s gritty knock spurs KKR to win over CSK
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
‘Officers will visit villages to buy entire paddy’: KCR messages farmers
‘Officers will visit villages to buy entire paddy’: KCR messages farmers
Railways receive 120 applications from 15 firms for running private trains
Railways receive 120 applications from 15 firms for running private trains
IPL: Delhi Capitals players emotional after Amit Mishra’s farewell speech 
IPL: Delhi Capitals players emotional after Amit Mishra’s farewell speech 
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In