e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

3 held with heroin, ₹30k drug money in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The special task force (STF) arrested three youths for drug peddling on late Tuesday night and recovered 835-gm heroin and ₹30,000 drug money from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Kumar, 23, Rohit, 20, both residents of Valmiki Mohalla of Gobind Nagar of Daba, and Davinder Singh, 24, of Barota Road.

According to STF officials, the heroin recovered from them costs ₹4 crore in the international market.

Inspector Harbans Singh, STF Ludhiana in-charge, stated that the accused were arrested from Gobind Nagar in Daba Colony following a tip-off. They were triple riding on a scooter without number plate when they were stopped. Upon frisking, the STF found 835-gm heroin, ₹30,000 drug money, an electronic weighing machine and 100 empty packets from their possession.

The accused told the STF that they used to procure the heroin from a man named Sahil of Ludhiana and sell it among the addicts.

“Rohit and Vishal have worked as sanitary workers at the military camp in Dholewal but they had left the job two months ago, while Davinder is a labourer,”said the inspector.

“The accused themselves are drug addicts and indulged in the crime to meet their need of drugs. The accused also told the police that they have been into drug smuggling for the past two years,”he added.

The STF is also trying to trace Sahil, who supplies drugs to the accused.

A case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, has been lodged against the accused at STF Mohali. The accused were produced in the court on Wednesday and sent to one-day STF custody for questioning.

top news
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
Aaditya Thackeray in Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for father’s oath ceremony
Aaditya Thackeray in Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for father’s oath ceremony
Campaigning for bypolls, Kumaraswamy breaks down, tells voters ‘need love’
Campaigning for bypolls, Kumaraswamy breaks down, tells voters ‘need love’
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities