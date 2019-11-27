3 held with heroin, ₹30k drug money in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:26 IST

The special task force (STF) arrested three youths for drug peddling on late Tuesday night and recovered 835-gm heroin and ₹30,000 drug money from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Kumar, 23, Rohit, 20, both residents of Valmiki Mohalla of Gobind Nagar of Daba, and Davinder Singh, 24, of Barota Road.

According to STF officials, the heroin recovered from them costs ₹4 crore in the international market.

Inspector Harbans Singh, STF Ludhiana in-charge, stated that the accused were arrested from Gobind Nagar in Daba Colony following a tip-off. They were triple riding on a scooter without number plate when they were stopped. Upon frisking, the STF found 835-gm heroin, ₹30,000 drug money, an electronic weighing machine and 100 empty packets from their possession.

The accused told the STF that they used to procure the heroin from a man named Sahil of Ludhiana and sell it among the addicts.

“Rohit and Vishal have worked as sanitary workers at the military camp in Dholewal but they had left the job two months ago, while Davinder is a labourer,”said the inspector.

“The accused themselves are drug addicts and indulged in the crime to meet their need of drugs. The accused also told the police that they have been into drug smuggling for the past two years,”he added.

The STF is also trying to trace Sahil, who supplies drugs to the accused.

A case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, has been lodged against the accused at STF Mohali. The accused were produced in the court on Wednesday and sent to one-day STF custody for questioning.