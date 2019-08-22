3 women thieves travelling with Sikh pilgrims from Pak arrested

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 20:39 IST

LUCKNOW: Three Ludhiana women thieves and pick-pockets, travelling with Sikh pilgrims from Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, were arrested by the Alambagh police here on Thursday.

Police said they are part of a gang travelling with the pilgrims, who are on a visit to different cities of India. “The miscreants strike during gatherings being organized for the pilgrims in various places,” said a police officer.

Inspector of Alambagh police station Anand Shahi said the three women, Seeto Singh, Sukhwinder and Daani, were arrested near Chander Nagar locality, under Alambagh police station limits, when they stole hand-bags of three women pilgrims. He said the stolen hand-bags were later recovered from their possession.

Shahi said the arrested women revealed during interrogation that more members of their gang had mingled with the pilgrims when they entered India via Punjab and had committed several thefts and done pick-pocketing at different locations.

He said some they committed crime at three places in Lucknow (Bakshi Ka Talab, Ganeshganj and Alambagh) and added that their gang members committed thefts in Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly and some places in Punjab.

He said police officials of the places where thefts were committed have been informed about their arrest.

“The pilgrims have now reached Kanpur and their hosts have been informed about the gang. He said the arrested women had revealed names of some members of their gang and their details have also been shared with the hosts,” Shahi said.

Nankana Sahib is in Punjab province of Pakistan that is named after the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, who was born in the city and first began preaching there. It is a city of historic and religious value and a popular pilgrimage site for Sikhs from all over the world.

