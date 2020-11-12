e-paper
Home / Cities / 301 cartons of illicit liquor seized in Ludhiana, man held

301 cartons of illicit liquor seized in Ludhiana, man held

Four accomplices of the accused managed to flee when the pick-up truck was stopped for checking.

cities Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 19:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The anti-smuggling wing of the Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a man after recovering 301 cartons of illicit liquor from his possession on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Kulwinder Singh of Galwaddi village. His accomplices, Jagdeep Singh of Chanarbal village, Sanjay Mehra and Harpreet Singh of Sarpanch Colony, and Jagwant Singh of Jugiana managed to escape.

ASI Rajesh Kumar said Kulwinder was arrested near Kohara following a tip-off. He, along with his aides, was going to Kohara from Jamalpur in a pick-up truck when the vehicle was stopped for checking. On searching the truck, police recovered 301 cartons of illicit liquor.

While police arrested Kulwinder, the other accused managed to escape.

A case has been registered under Sections 61, 78, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

